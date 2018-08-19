Love Island's Jack Fincham Enjoys Some Bonding Time With Danny Dyer

Jack Fincham managed to get some bonding time in with father-in-law (ish) Danny Dyer on Saturday.
The ‘Love Island’ winner accompanied girlfriend Dani and her father to watch a West Ham match at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium.
And it looks like the trio were getting on like a house on fire - even if it may not have been the result football fan Danny was hoping for.
They all posted a picture of them together at the match, with Danny writing: “It always tends to slip my mind how shit West Ham can be. Oh well...at least these two are loved up to fuck.”
Dani wrote: “Turning @jack_charlesf westham with the pops @officialdannydyer.”
However, it doesn’t seem like Danny has managed to convince Jack into supporting his beloved West Ham.
Jack posted: “Good day bad result. I ain’t converted.”
It is the first time Jack and Danny have been seen together in a post on social media, after Jack met Dani’s family last week.
After the dinner to celebrate Dani’s 22nd birthday, Jack admitted he was actually more fearful of her mum, Jo Mas, than her hardman father.
“I felt like I’d known him for ages,” he told the Daily Star. “I’m more scared of Dani’s mum.”