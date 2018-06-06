'Love Island' Rep Clarifies Claims Jack Has Been Liking Dani's Instagram Posts

‘Love Island’ bosses have set the record straight over claims that contestant Jack Fincham had been “liking” a number of fellow Islander Dani Dyer’s Instagram posts.

Earlier in the week, a number of media outlets ran stories suggesting that Jack - who partnered with Dani on day one - had been caught double-tapping Dani’s photos on social media, prompting speculation that they may have known each other before, or even that their phones in the villa have access to the outside world, breaking one of the most fundamental ‘Love Island’ rules.

However, a ‘Love Island’ spokesman has now clarified the situation, pointing out that Jack’s social media accounts are currently being looked after by friends and family, as they have been since he went into isolation in the lead-up to the series’ launch.