The Love Island villa will be rocked by another new arrival during Friday night’s episode.
Teddy Soares has said the women in the villa should expect to see him “stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus” when he makes his debut on the ITV2 show.
His arrival comes amid some big changes in the villa, with Aaron Francis and Sharon Gaffka and Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi cooling their romances.
The villa also welcomed new bombshells Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford earlier this week, which caused some heads to turn – including Brad McClelland’s, who looks set to form a new couple with Lucinda in the upcoming recoupling.
Ahead of Teddy’s arrival, get to know him a little better below...
Teddy Soares
Age: 26
From: Manchester
Job: Senior financial consultant
He says: “I’m cuddly, caring and all my friends, when they have an issue, they call me and confide in me. I’m always that person to lean on. I think I’m going to add that element with the boys.
“From a girls’ standpoint, they’re going to have to get used to me stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus. I do think hopefully, me walking into the villa the girls will have something to look at.”
Who does he have his eye on? “I want to get to know all of the girls. I’m not afraid to step on toes to get the girl I want.”
Love Island continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.