The Love Island villa will be rocked by another new arrival during Friday night’s episode.

Teddy Soares has said the women in the villa should expect to see him “stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus” when he makes his debut on the ITV2 show.

His arrival comes amid some big changes in the villa, with Aaron Francis and Sharon Gaffka and Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi cooling their romances.

The villa also welcomed new bombshells Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford earlier this week, which caused some heads to turn – including Brad McClelland’s, who looks set to form a new couple with Lucinda in the upcoming recoupling.

Ahead of Teddy’s arrival, get to know him a little better below...

Teddy Soares