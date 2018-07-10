Two new Islanders are set to land on ‘Love Island’, but their arrival has come at the expense of two existing contestants.

Monday night’s show saw Frankie Foster and Grace Wardle brutally dumped from the ITV2 reality series, ahead of two new boys entering the villa.

The pair were shown the door after polling the least amount of votes from the public, with Frankie’s exit being particularly devastating for his partner Samira Mighty, who broke down in tears at the news.