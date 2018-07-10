Two new Islanders are set to land on ‘Love Island’, but their arrival has come at the expense of two existing contestants.
Monday night’s show saw Frankie Foster and Grace Wardle brutally dumped from the ITV2 reality series, ahead of two new boys entering the villa.
The pair were shown the door after polling the least amount of votes from the public, with Frankie’s exit being particularly devastating for his partner Samira Mighty, who broke down in tears at the news.
Grace had been partnered with Dr Alex George, but when they failed to hit it off romantically, she put moves on Jack Fowler just hours before her departure.
However, the Islanders won’t have too much time to mourn their exit, as they will be joined by two new boys in tonight’s episode.
Let’s meet them...
Kieran Nicholls
Age: 26
From: London
Occupation: Personal trainer
He says: “I love a confident woman. If I have a 10 out of 10 on my left side and a five out of 10 on my right, and the five out of 10 was more confident and the 10 out of 10 was boring, I’d go for the five out of 10 all day long. I want someone to be themselves but confidently express themselves and have a laugh. Looks aren’t everything to me.”
Idris Virgo
Age: 25
From: Birmingham
Occupation: Boxer
He says: "I’ve got my eye on Kaz, Georgia and Samira. I know some of the girls are coupled up, like Kaz with Josh, so it would be a challenge with her but I’ll find a way of stealing Kaz because she is my type. I don’t mind stepping on people’s toes."
'Love Island' continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.