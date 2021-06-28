It’s been a whole 16 months since Love Island was last on our screens, but at 9pm on Monday night, the agonising wait finally comes to an end as Laura Whitmore welcomes 11 brand-new Islanders into the newly-refurbished villa.
And if social media is anything to go by, it seems like anticipation is at fever pitch...
1.
Please note that from Monday 28th June I will no longer be contactable from 8pm to 11pm. I know Love Island is only on from 9pm to 10pm but I need at least an hour to prepare myself & an hour after to scroll through all the new memes 🏝 #LoveIsland— Love Island Reactions (@LIReactions) June 27, 2021
2.
Me waiting for 9pm. #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/lKIHjVdwEm— Alex SHAQ Shafiq 🐝🖤 (@InkedUpSHAQ) June 28, 2021
3.
It’s #LoveIsland Day! If you have no joy in your heart, you may want to mute the hashtag or unfollow because I am about to flee from my feelings and the seriousness of the world by watching HOT PEOPLE FIND LOVE + INFLUENCER DEALS. 🏝— Sofie Hagen (@SofieHagen) June 28, 2021
4.
mood until 9pm #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/McEtRj2RRI— harkiran (@harkiiranx) June 28, 2021
5.
Me at 9pm tonight #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/Ukekvcd6gm— OnlyZans (@OnlyZans) June 28, 2021
6.
Happy #LoveIsland day everyone! pic.twitter.com/ntY9GyHEh9— Simone Not Thimone 🇨🇩 (@leizenomis) June 28, 2021
7.
Happy Love Island Day! I don’t care what bullshit befalls me today, because this will be me on the sofa at 9pm #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/AT5oXPLPMT— 🌸Laura Vickers-Green🌸🏳️🌈 (@LaRainbow) June 28, 2021
8.
looks like it’s a 7am gym start from next week so I can catch love island in the evening 😤— S. (@_swilsn) June 24, 2021
9.
Happy #LoveIsland Day to all those celebrating. 😌 pic.twitter.com/sxxslNriHu— Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) June 28, 2021
10.
Love Island eve is the summer version of Christmas Eve— reesh (@KrisJennerTD) June 27, 2021
11.
When a non Love Island watcher tries to talk to me #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/i2kbBYos2G— I SAW IT FIRST (@isawitfirst) June 27, 2021
12.
Here we go ladies!! #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/sIsGUR0jJc— Owen Robert William Lloyd 🏳️🌈 (@Owen_Lloyd07) June 28, 2021
13.
It’s #loveisland eve and I’m off to gay Sainsbury’s to get my snacks in for tomorrow night if anyone wants me to pick them up a few bits x pic.twitter.com/jgkeBNBezx— Dean McCullough (@thedeanlife) June 27, 2021
14.
reminder: you can mute the #LoveIsland hashtag, so no need for catty comments later about being 'above that kind of thing', ok— Same as it Ewa was (@EwaSR) June 28, 2021
15.
Iain Stirling: tonighttttttt#loveislandpic.twitter.com/nj1OPnigYB— ᴛᴀꜱʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪꜱᴇ / ʙᴀᴅ ʜᴀʙɪᴛs 🧛🏻♂️ (@eds_afterglow) June 28, 2021
16.
the energy today, the holy day of the #loveisland launch, is palpable. there’s a frisson in the air. i feel strangely powerful— Hayley (@haylsbb) June 28, 2021
17.
Happy #LoveIsland day to all who celebrate!!! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/NDzMDDODpJ— abi mcintosh 🤷🏿♀️ (@abimci) June 28, 2021
18.
Actual footage of me when I hear the Love Island theme tune #loveislandpic.twitter.com/obw6g1ygsd— Love Island Reactions (@LIReactions) June 27, 2021
19.
I can’t believe Love Island is going to be keeping me in the house Monday - Sunday post lockdown https://t.co/XnUKQ00tvd— Nana (@ugbaddiee_) June 21, 2021
20.
Kinda glad love island is starting as it means I won’t be at the pub and might actually start saving money— Spencer Hartill (@spencer_hartill) June 28, 2021
21.
I can almost hear the love island text tone— holloway (@megholloway23) June 28, 2021
22.
seeing all the love island meme pages start up again is the best thing that’s happened this year— eva (@lwtxcalamity) June 21, 2021
23.
It may be a dark and miserable Monday morning... but it won't stay that way for long, as @LoveIsland returns TONIGHT at 9pm on @itv2 and @itvhub! ❤️🏝#ThisMorning#LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/IGHnokSMmZ— This Morning (@thismorning) June 28, 2021
Love Island begins on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
Ash Percival Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK