'Love Island' Fans Disappointed Samira And Frankie's Night In The Hideaway Wasn't Aired

‘Love Island’ fans have expressed their disappointment that a scene involving Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster was left on the cutting room floor, sparking questions about how much of the West End star was edited out of the show.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Samira had chosen to leave the villa to pursue a relationship with Frankie on the outside, which may have come as a surprise to some viewers, who felt that the pair’s romance was not a dominating storyline on the show.

But following his exit earlier this week, Frankie let slip that he and Samira spent a secret night together in the hideaway, telling Metro: “We got a text and then the other islanders picked us two [to share a night in the Hideaway]... everyone was cheering us on as we walked in.”