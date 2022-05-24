Laura Whitmore in the Love Island villa last year ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has confirmed the launch date for the upcoming eighth season of Love Island.

The news was revealed in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, with bosses confirming there’s just less than two weeks to go until the Bafta-winning reality show’s return.

“Here’s your first hot date for the summer,” the show joked in a tweet, before announcing the show would return on Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.

Here's your first hot date of the summer ❤️‍🔥 #LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub! pic.twitter.com/ev7F1Vw3xk — The OGs of love 😎 (@LoveIsland) May 24, 2022

A new teaser for the forthcoming series, featuring some of Love Island’s most meme-worthy moments ever, aired for the first time earlier this month, with the slogan: “Love is ours.”

Following an extended break due to Covid, Love Island returned to our screens for its seventh run last summer, with Millie Court and Liam Reardon being crowned the winning couple.

Finalists Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are also still together, as are Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran.

Last year's Love Island finalists Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

While the new series is expected to be pretty much business as usual, with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling returning as host and narrator, there will be a few small changes this time around.

For one thing, the show will be moving to a brand new villa after four years at its previous location.

It was also recently announced that Love Island was ditching its fast-fashion tie-ins, instead opting for a new deal with eBay which will see the Islanders sporting “pre-loved” ensembles during their time on the show.

For more information about this year’s series of Love Island, read our “everything you need to know” guide here.