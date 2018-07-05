EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    05/07/2018 10:30 BST

    'Love Island' Fans In Despair As Megan Confesses She Still Fancies Wes

    🤦🤦🤦

    ‘Love Island’ fans questioned their hearing on Wednesday night, as they couldn’t quite believe the words that were coming out of the mouth of contestant Megan Barton-Hanson

    The Islander confessed she still had feelings for Wes Nelson during the latest installment of the ITV2 reality series, despite brutally dumping in earlier this week. 

    ITV
    Megan confessed she still had feelings for Wes

    Wes found himself single after the last recoupling, which saw Megan decide to ditch him for newcomer Alex Miller following the Casa Amour twist. 

    However, in shock scenes, the pair sloped off for a chat where she confessed she was jealous of his growing attraction to Ellie Jones.

    “I’d be lying if I didn’t say when I see you chatting to Ellie I’m jealous,” she told him. “A little bit. I do still fancy you. 

    “I can’t get you out of my head,” she added. 

    ITV
    Wes had vowed to win Megan back after losing her to Alex

    Wes, who had previously cried over the end of their two-day romance, replied: “If there was anyone I wanted to be with – it was you.”

    Cue lost of reaction from the people of Twitter...

    Wes had previously vowed to win Megan back, so her confession is bound to have repercussions on her current relationship with Alex.

    But with another recoupling around the corner, one of them could soon find themselves dumped from the Island for good...

    ‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2. 

