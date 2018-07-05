'Love Island' Fans In Despair As Megan Confesses She Still Fancies Wes

The Islander confessed she still had feelings for Wes Nelson during the latest installment of the ITV2 reality series, despite brutally dumping in earlier this week.

‘Love Island’ fans questioned their hearing on Wednesday night, as they couldn’t quite believe the words that were coming out of the mouth of contestant Megan Barton-Hanson .

ITV Megan confessed she still had feelings for Wes

Wes found himself single after the last recoupling, which saw Megan decide to ditch him for newcomer Alex Miller following the Casa Amour twist.

However, in shock scenes, the pair sloped off for a chat where she confessed she was jealous of his growing attraction to Ellie Jones.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say when I see you chatting to Ellie I’m jealous,” she told him. “A little bit. I do still fancy you.

“I can’t get you out of my head,” she added.