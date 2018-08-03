Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson have revealed they’ve moved in together following the show.
After coming fourth in the series, which came to an end on Monday night, the couple are now living in Megan’s flat in Southend, Essex.
Wes posted about the decision on Instagram, sharing a story with the caption: “Moving into Megan’s gaff”.
Megan also gave Wes a tour of her hometown, which he posted about on Instagram, writing: “The reception we got was absolutely incredible, we’re honestly blown away by the positivity and support everyone has shown!”
On her Instagram account, Megan teased that their antics will be shown on the ‘Love Island’ reunion show, which airs on Sunday at 9pm.
They aren’t the only ‘Love Island’ couple who are determined to make it work now they’re back in the “real” world, as Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have also vowed to shack up together.
Viewers saw Jack ask Dani to move in with him when they had their final ‘Love Island’ date and the duo (unsurprisingly) went on to win the series and the £50,000 prize.