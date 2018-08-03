Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson have revealed they’ve moved in together following the show.

After coming fourth in the series, which came to an end on Monday night, the couple are now living in Megan’s flat in Southend, Essex.

Wes posted about the decision on Instagram, sharing a story with the caption: “Moving into Megan’s gaff”.

Megan also gave Wes a tour of her hometown, which he posted about on Instagram, writing: “The reception we got was absolutely incredible, we’re honestly blown away by the positivity and support everyone has shown!”