PA Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have been delayed on their return home to the UK

Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have been caught up in flight delays that have ruined the travel plans of thousands of Britons.

More than 150 flights have been cancelled or delayed to and from London’s Stansted Airport on Tuesday due to bad weather, including the flight from Palma Majorca carrying the eight Love Island finalists.

The Love Islanders flight was delayed by 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Ryanair, which has its largest base at Stansted, said it was forced to cancel a number of “first wave flights” to and from the airport because of the weather.

The problems was exacerbated by Air Traffic Control staff shortages in Germany, France, Greece and Croatia, the airline said.