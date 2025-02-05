Good News – Lovehoney's Best Lingerie Sets Are Now Just £20 For Valentine's Day

Lovehoney Okay fine, we'll take the lot.

Yup, despite the fact it feels like we were talking about Christmas just five minutes ago, Valentine’s Day is now less than 10 days away.

If you’ve suddenly started to panic, don’t worry, you’re far from alone. Fortunately, we cum come bearing good news – Lovehoney have got you (and your significant other) covered with their V-Day deals.

As someone who lives in Bridget Jones-esque granny pants for the majority of the year, the gift of lingerie on Valentine’s Day is always a much appreciated treat – and an opportunity to feel good about myself.

Well, Lovehoney have slashed the price of loads of their incredible lingerie sets to just £20. At that price, it would be rude not to explore what they have on offer.

And if you’re looking for something even spicier to gift, they’ve also got a whopping 50% off some of their best sex toys too – and as someone who’s tested 100s in their time (it’s a hard job, but someone has to do it), you can best believe when I say these are amazing, they’re really bloody amazing.

Whether you like bustiers, bras, bodysuits or stockings, Lovehoney have something that will help make you or a loved one feel a little racy and confident all year round – because feeling sexy isn’t just for Valentine’s Day, amirite?

Scroll down for a selection of our faves below, or view the entire discounted collection here.

Oh! And remember – order by 12th February so it arrives in time!