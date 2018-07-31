The man arrested over the murder of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh has been remanded in custody accused of failing to provide his Facebook password to detectives investigating the death.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, 24, was remanded at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He had earlier been released on bail and told he must not enter Southampton, following his arrest on suspicion of murder and suspicion of sexual activity with a child.

Lucy’s body was discovered in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre at 7.45am on Thursday. Police say she was stabbed to death.

Detectives say the 13-year-old left her house in Mansel Road East at 9.30am on Wednesday 25 July.

On Monday, police released images of the type of clothing Lucy was wearing before she was killed.