I'm A Travel Expert – This Baggage Trend Could Put You At Risk Of Theft

Fine, I’ll admit it; a few weeks ago, I fell so hard for a viral video that claimed red suitcases get packed first in the plane’s hold that I asked three experts about it.

All of them essentially said, “no, we have never sorted baggage that way and we don’t understand why you think we would” in unison (it’s fine, my ego has since recovered).

All of this is to say that I would never judge you for following an online travel hack.

But speaking to HuffPost UK, Mike Harvey, the managing director at 1st Move International removals has shared that one trick which has amassed millions of views on TikTok could put your personal security at risk.

Be wary when personalising luggage tags

“As travellers look for ways to make their trips smoother, the trend of personalised luggage tags has taken off,” the travel expert told us.

Indeed a quick TikTok search of the term brings up a host of viral clips, some of which have earned close to a million views.

There’s nothing wrong with personalised tags in and of themselves, Harvey said.

But when making them, “it’s crucial to balance providing essential contact information with protecting your personal security”.

Some of the DIY and custom options include a lot of unnecessary information, he shared, which could leave you exposed to bad actors.

What information should I put on my luggage tag, and what should I leave off?

According to Harvey, DIY luggage tags should:

Include:

Your full name. “Use your full name as it appears on your passport,” Harvey said. Airline staff will need this if your bag goes missing. Your phone number. “List a phone number with the country code for quick communication,” Harvey added. Your email address. This is especially helpful for international trips, the expert said. “Consider using a separate travel email address to keep it distinct from your personal one.”

Avoid: