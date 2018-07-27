The longest blood moon in 100 years is going to take place this Friday, hopefully giving stargazers and the general public the chance to see something very special. For some of us though, the weather is increasingly looking like it might spoil things. The Met Office has issued an official thunderstorm warning for Friday afternoon onwards, with sporadic torrential downpours expected as fast-moving thunderstorms make their way through the eastern half of the UK.

The longest lunar eclipse in a century starts at around 9pm on Friday 27 July and will continue for around two hours. If there is a break in the clouds, onlookers will get to watch the Moon turn the colour of blood red in a phenomenon that usually takes place once every few years. Blood moons may be fairly common, but the sheer duration of this spectacle will give the best chance yet of capturing the perfect photo.

Bobby Yip / Reuters

What is a blood moon? A blood moon is essentially another word for a total lunar eclipse. This happens when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon. During complete totality (the moment when the Earth is completely obscuring the light from the Sun) the Moon will turn a deep orange colour. The reason for this is that the only light reaching the Moon will have been passed through the Earth’s atmosphere. The Earth’s atmospheric composition will then greatly determine just how blood-coloured the Moon becomes.

NASA