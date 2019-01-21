Skygazers in parts of the UK lucky enough to be under clear skies and brave enough to head outdoors in freezing temperatures were treated to the astronomical spectacle of a “super blood wolf moon” on Monday.
The rare phenomenon, caused in part by a lunar eclipse, makes the surface of the moon appear a reddish hue, while seeming brighter and closer to earth than normal.
A super blood wolf moon occurs when a blood moon and supermoon happen simultaneously and was best seen from the UK at around 5.10am – providing clouds did not obstruct the view.
While the supermoon and blood moon titles come from the brightness and reddish colour respectively, a full moon in January is sometimes called a “wolf” moon.
Professional photographers and amateurs alike shared their photographs of the rare celestial event, although some were more successful than others.
Not all those taking photographs were as successful as the above.