NEWS
21/01/2019 10:11 GMT

Lunar Eclipse: Skygazers Brave Cold and Clouds To Photograph Super Blood Wolf Moon

Here's a round-up of the best pictures if you missed the rare celestial event.

Skygazers in parts of the UK lucky enough to be under clear skies and brave enough to head outdoors in freezing temperatures were treated to the astronomical spectacle of a “super blood wolf moon” on Monday.

The rare phenomenon, caused in part by a lunar eclipse, makes the surface of the moon appear a reddish hue, while seeming brighter and closer to earth than normal.

A super blood wolf moon occurs when a blood moon and supermoon happen simultaneously and was best seen from the UK at around 5.10am – providing clouds did not obstruct the view.

While the supermoon and blood moon titles come from the brightness and reddish colour respectively, a full moon in January is sometimes called a “wolf” moon.

Professional photographers and amateurs alike shared their photographs of the rare celestial event, although some were more successful than others. 

PA Wire/PA Images
A super blood wolf moon next to one of The Kelpies near Falkirk during a lunar eclipse.
Toby Melville / Reuters
The "super blood wolf moon" is seen in partial eclipse in the skies behind the London Eye wheel in London.
PA Wire/PA Images
A super blood wolf moon over the peace statue on Brighton seafront during a lunar eclipse.
Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images
A super blood wolf moon over Liverpool during a lunar eclipse.
Tom White via Getty Images
A lunar eclipse takes place, turning the moon red as it passes through the earths shadow in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Not all those taking photographs were as successful as the above. 

 

Related...

MORE: news science super blue blood moon Celestial event

Conversations