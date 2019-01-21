Skygazers in parts of the UK lucky enough to be under clear skies and brave enough to head outdoors in freezing temperatures were treated to the astronomical spectacle of a “super blood wolf moon” on Monday.

The rare phenomenon, caused in part by a lunar eclipse, makes the surface of the moon appear a reddish hue, while seeming brighter and closer to earth than normal.

A super blood wolf moon occurs when a blood moon and supermoon happen simultaneously and was best seen from the UK at around 5.10am – providing clouds did not obstruct the view.

While the supermoon and blood moon titles come from the brightness and reddish colour respectively, a full moon in January is sometimes called a “wolf” moon.

Professional photographers and amateurs alike shared their photographs of the rare celestial event, although some were more successful than others.