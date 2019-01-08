Valentine’s Day is synonymous with flowers and chocolates and candlelit dinners for two, but this year why not break the mould with something a little more tongue-in-cheek.
Lush has released its Valentine’s Day collection and it’s sure to show the lucky recipient that you have just one thing on your mind.
Featuring an emoji aubergine, cheeky peach or big banana massage bar, prices start from £3.50 – meaning you can stay within budget post-Christmas and get a few LOLs while you’re at it.
We’re definitely swiping right on these cheeky vegan, cruelty and packaging-free picks. Here’s a pick of our favourites.
Wink, Wink
Aubergine bath bomb, £3.95
Just an innocent aubergine here, nothing else. Definitely not what you’re thinking of, wink wink. Expect scents of bergamot, fresh aubergine and tonka absolute.
Peachy Keen
Peach And Love Bath Bomb, £3.95
Keep things cheeky with this grapefruit, fresh peach juice and sweet davana bath bomb blend.
Couple Up...
Love Island Body Scrub, £3.50
Couple up with this exfoliating sand, sea salt and sugar body scrub. We’re sure Jack and Dani will approve.
Everyone’s Favourite Number
Six (Blue and Yellow) Resuable Bubble Bar, £5.50
A six or a nine, who can tell? We’ll let you make your own mind up on this ylang ylang and spicy clove bud bar. Fill up your tub and put it under running water. We’ll let you decide which end to use first.
Love Boat
Love Boat Bath Bomb, £4.50
All aboard the lemon and rose love boat. Sail away on a sea of romance or just enjoy a pink bath. Your call.
Token Gesture
Love Token Reusable Bubble Bar, £4.95
The sweetest smelling I-O-U we ever did see. Make someone’s day with this ginger, biscuity blend.
[Insert Horny Pun Here]
Unicorn Horn Bubble Bar, £4.50
Trust us, unicorns are real. Crumble this bar into the bath and relax in the lavender and neroli fragranced bubbles.
Go Bananas
The Big Banana Massage Bar, £5.95
Peel off more than just your clothes with this cocoa and shea butter with Brazilian orange bar.
Fresh Breath
Adam’s Apple Mouthwash Tabs, £6.50
Steer clear of bad breath, and stay minty fresh for all the snogging you’ll be doing.
