Valentine’s Day is synonymous with flowers and chocolates and candlelit dinners for two, but this year why not break the mould with something a little more tongue-in-cheek.

Lush has released its Valentine’s Day collection and it’s sure to show the lucky recipient that you have just one thing on your mind.

Featuring an emoji aubergine, cheeky peach or big banana massage bar, prices start from £3.50 – meaning you can stay within budget post-Christmas and get a few LOLs while you’re at it.

We’re definitely swiping right on these cheeky vegan, cruelty and packaging-free picks. Here’s a pick of our favourites.

Wink, Wink