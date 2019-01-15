Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for an attack on a luxury hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya, and says that fighters are still inside.

A fire and sustained gunfire sent workers fleeing for their lives at the upscale hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital on Tuesday afternoon, Reuters witnesses said.

Four ambulances and a fire truck arrived at the scene as office workers running for their likes told reporters colleagues were still huddled under their desks.

A woman shot in the leg was carried out and three men emerged covered in blood. Some office workers climbed out of windows.

“There’s a grenade in the bathroom,” an officer yelled as police rushed out from one building.

Three cars were ablaze by the entrance and a picture of the hotel grounds on Twitter showed what appeared to be human remains lying on the path, according to Reuters.

A spokesperson for Al-Shabab told Al Jazeera: “We are currently conducting an operation in Nairobi.”