Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for an attack on a luxury hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya, and says that fighters are still inside.
A fire and sustained gunfire sent workers fleeing for their lives at the upscale hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital on Tuesday afternoon, Reuters witnesses said.
Four ambulances and a fire truck arrived at the scene as office workers running for their likes told reporters colleagues were still huddled under their desks.
A woman shot in the leg was carried out and three men emerged covered in blood. Some office workers climbed out of windows.
“There’s a grenade in the bathroom,” an officer yelled as police rushed out from one building.
Three cars were ablaze by the entrance and a picture of the hotel grounds on Twitter showed what appeared to be human remains lying on the path, according to Reuters.
A spokesperson for Al-Shabab told Al Jazeera: “We are currently conducting an operation in Nairobi.”
Nairobi has previously been targeted by Somali Islamist militants, who killed dozens of people in a shopping centre in 2013 and nearly 150 students at a university in 2015.
Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo said they had cordoned off the area around Riverside Drive, where the dusitD2 hotel is located, due to a suspected robbery.
But police are not ruling out a militant attack, spokesman Charles Owino told Citizen Television.
“We have to go for the highest incident that could take place. The highest incident we have is a terror (attack),” he said.
“I just started hearing gunshots, and then started seeing people running away raising their hands up and some were entering the bank to hide for their lives,” a woman working in a bank near the hotel said. She also heard two explosions.
“We heard a loud bang from something that was thrown inside. Then I saw shattered glass,” Geoffrey Otieno, who works at a beauty salon in the complex, told Reuters. “We hid until we were rescued.”
“We are under attack,” another person in an office inside the complex told Reuters, then hung up. A large plume of Smoke could be seen rising from the area.