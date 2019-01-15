Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for a “suspected terror attack” on a luxury hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya.

A fire and sustained gunfire sent workers fleeing for their lives at the upscale hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital on Tuesday afternoon, Reuters witnesses said.

Kenya’s inspector general of police has described the attack on the 14 Riverside Drive complex in Nairobi as a “suspected terror attack” while Kenya’s chief of police said there could still be armed criminals in the building and an operation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for al-Shabab told Al Jazeera: “We are currently conducting an operation in Nairobi.”

The spokesperson has also said that fighters are still inside.

Ambulances and fire trucks arrived at the scene as office workers running for their likes told reporters colleagues were still huddled under their desks.

A woman shot in the leg was carried out and three men emerged covered in blood. Some office workers climbed out of windows.

“There’s a grenade in the bathroom,” an officer yelled as police rushed out from one building.

Three cars were ablaze by the entrance and a picture of the hotel grounds on Twitter showed what appeared to be human remains lying on the path, according to Reuters