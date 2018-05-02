Vegan Chocolate: Worth The Money Or A Choc Horror?

What do you want from a chocolate bar? The milky creaminess that so perfectly compliments a cup of tea? The glorious spike of artificial sugars to see you through a mid-afternoon slump? Or maybe you just want it served to you in unlimited and vast quantities.

Well, if you’re after the first two, Hotel Chocolat’s latest supermilk vegan chocolate bar is not for you - it features neither milk nor processed sweeteners, instead relying on 65% organic cocoa and coconut blossom nectar as the primary ingredients.

The final product is a result of months of experimentation in the company’s “inventing room”: chocolate-based alchemy that we’re sure Willy Wonka would be proud of. But would he be so pleased with the taste?