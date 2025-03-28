'Lying And Gaslighting': Elon Musk Torched After Unbelievable Claim About Trump

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is facing criticism for a claim about President Donald Trump that many people are finding more than a little over-the-top.

“What’s something that people wouldn’t know about the president?” Fox News host Bret Baier asked during an interview that aired on Thursday. “You’re pretty close to him now, you spend a lot of time with him. What’s something that people wouldn’t know?”

“I think the president is a good man,” Musk said. “I think he is an honest man, and I have yet to see him do anything mean or anything that is wrong, that I would say morally wrong. Not even once.”

Trump lies so often that fact-checkers often struggle to keep track during his speeches and other events. During Trump’s first term, The Washington Post documented 30,573 false or misleading claims.

The Dalai Lama has said Trump lacks “moral principle,” and Pope Francis condemned his family separation policy for undocumented immigrants during his first term as “immoral.” The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, also called out Trump’s lack of morals in 2020.

“We need moral leadership, and he’s done everything to divide us,” she told the Post.

Earlier this year, during a sermon Trump attended, she called on him to “have mercy” on those who are “scared” because of his policies. He later demanded that she apologize.

Trump was also convicted last year on 34 felony charges in his hush money trial, and found liable for sexual abuse in another case, among the many legal proceedings against him over the years.

Given all that ― and more ― critics were quick to call Musk out on his own social media website:

This has set a new world record for lying and gaslighting in one statement. Amazing. https://t.co/17x6FvkqFv — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) March 27, 2025

Wanna hear something funny? https://t.co/NpN5BeXZxI — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) March 28, 2025

Pretty damn hard to find something "morally wrong" with someone when one's own moral compass does not exist. — AJ Punk (@OilyFella18) March 28, 2025

What an absolutely absurd thing to say. It's so ridiculous that it's meant to overwhelm a person's brain into shorting out. https://t.co/FGyE0c1uz2 — Sir Humphrey 🇺🇦 (@bdquinn) March 28, 2025

Why would anyone ever choose “I have yet to see him do anything mean” as a way to describe someone 🤔 — 6ixty (@0x6ixty) March 28, 2025

if someone asked my friend to divulge something "people would not know" about me and the first thing they said was "he's a good man"...lol https://t.co/QiN8Q4fWlB — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) March 27, 2025

I'm surprised lighting didn't strike https://t.co/VWRkLGXDre — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) March 27, 2025

Elon Musk says he’s “never seen Trump do anything morally wrong.”



That tells us everything we need to know about Elon Musk’s morality.



If coups, porn payoffs, racism, mocking POWs, & 30,000+ lies don’t register as wrong…



then the man building AI, rockets, and social media… — Dane DeValcourt (@danedevalcourt) March 28, 2025