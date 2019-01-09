M6 Closed After Lorry Carrying 27 Suspected Migrants Pulled Over

Twenty-seven suspected migrants have been detained after a lorry was stopped on the M6 and some of the group fled, Staffordshire Police said.

The motorway near Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, was closed in both directions on Wednesday night after police declared a “major incident”.

Hundreds of motorists were trapped between junction 15 and 16 after stopped a vehicle which contained a number of people.

The driver, who was arrested at the scene, is being quizzed by immigration enforcement officers.

A statement from Staffordshire Police later said: “An investigation is continuing tonight after 27 people were detained following a vehicle stop on the M6 earlier this evening resulting in total closure of the motorway.

“Officers from Staffordshire Police stopped a lorry on the M6 northbound carriageway between Junctions 15 and 16 at around 5.45pm following concerns for people travelling in the back of a vehicle.

“During the incident, a number of people fled from the lorry but all were detained. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries reported.

“The driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of facilitating the illegal entry of persons unknown to the UK.

“He remains in police custody at Watling Street police station and enquiries are ongoing.”