Macaulay Culkin Had A Very Emotional Reaction To Brother Kieran's Oscar Win

Kieran Culkin pictured after winning an Oscar last week via Associated Press

Macaulay Culkin tuned in to just one moment at Sunday night’s Oscars for a very sweet reason.

The Home Alone star revealed that he only watched the Best Supporting Actor category, the first award of the night, which his brother Kieran Culkin ended up winning.

“I cried,” Macaulay told Tan France on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. “And I was like, ‘I’m gonna see you later’.”

Macaulay had “absolutely” no doubt in his mind that his brother was going to take home the golden statuette for his performance in A Real Pain.

“He was front row, aisle, closest to the stairs,” the actor said. “There was no way he was not going to win.”

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California. Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Kieran gave an extremely memorable, very censored acceptance speech at the show, during which he shouted out his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong, who also was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

“I love your work,” Kieran told Jeremy from the stage.

“It’s fucking ―” he then continued, before stopping himself. “I fucked [up], I cursed! There we go! I cursed. I didn’t mean to.”

He then pivoted to a story about his wife, Jazz Charton, and harkened to his Emmys win in 2024, when he “very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid”.

“She said if I won the award, she would give me the kid,” he said. “It turns out she said that because she didn’t think I was gonna win.”

Jazz apparently added at the time that she would give Kieran “four when you win an Oscar”.

“I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now. You remember that, honey?” Kieran asked.

When Jazz nodded her head yes in the audience, Kieran quipped: “Then I just have to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith ― no pressure.”