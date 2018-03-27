Andrew Milligan - PA Images via Getty Images Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann will be given more funding for the search, the Home Office has announced. Operation Grange, which has been investigating the girl’s disappearance since 2011, was granted the extra funds following an application from the Metropolitation police. A spokesman said: “The Government remains committed to the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Government funding for the investigation has been agreed every six months, with £154,000 being granted from October last year until the end of March. More than £11m has been spent so far on the probe to find the missing girl. Madeleine was nearly four when she vanished in May 3, 2007 from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, as her parents dined with friends at a tapas bar nearby. Her parents Kate and Gerry McCann, of Rothley, Leicestershire, have vowed never to give up hope of finding their daughter.