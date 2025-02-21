'If This Is A Joke, I'm Not Laughing': Madonna Blasts Trump's Latest Wild Claim About Himself

Madonna has hit out at Donald Trump once again, in response to the latest wild claim by the US president.
On Thursday evening, the Like A Prayer singer criticised Trump over a post he shared on his social media site Truth Social, in which he seemingly referred to himself as “the king”.
Responding to the fact that the New York congestion charge – implemented last month in an attempt to reduce traffic and raise money for the city’s struggling public transit system – had ended, Trump said: “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”
Writing on Instagram shortly after Trump’s post, Madonna lamented: “I thought this country was built by Europeans, escaping living under the rule of a King, to establish a New World governed by the people. Currently, we have a president who calls himself our King.”
“If this is a joke, I’m not laughing,” she said.
The Grammy winner then posted the picture of a doll that had seemingly been cut in half, quipping: “Current mood…”
It’s worth pointing out that Madonna saying America was “built by Europeans” has been met with some criticism:
Madonna has been a vocal critic of Trump throughout his political career, and endorsed Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election, urging people to “do the right thing – if you care about basic human rights”.
Shortly after the Republican candidate’s victory was announced, the musician raised eyebrows when she posted a picture of a cake emblazoned with the message “fuck Trump” on Instagram.
“Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy,” she fumed at the time.
In the weeks since the inauguration, Madonna has also accused the president of “slowly dismantling all the freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years” and claimed that when she first moved to New York in the late 1970s, she’d never imagine she’d be “living here in a time where fascism would become banal and the norm”.