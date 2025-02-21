'If This Is A Joke, I'm Not Laughing': Madonna Blasts Trump's Latest Wild Claim About Himself

Madonna on stage in Brazil last year via Associated Press

Madonna has hit out at Donald Trump once again, in response to the latest wild claim by the US president.

On Thursday evening, the Like A Prayer singer criticised Trump over a post he shared on his social media site Truth Social, in which he seemingly referred to himself as “the king”.

Responding to the fact that the New York congestion charge – implemented last month in an attempt to reduce traffic and raise money for the city’s struggling public transit system – had ended, Trump said: “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

Donald Trump via Associated Press

Writing on Instagram shortly after Trump’s post, Madonna lamented: “I thought this country was built by Europeans, escaping living under the rule of a King, to establish a New World governed by the people. Currently, we have a president who calls himself our King.”

“If this is a joke, I’m not laughing,” she said.

The Grammy winner then posted the picture of a doll that had seemingly been cut in half, quipping: “Current mood…”

A screenshot of the message Madonna shared with her fans on Instagram Instagram/Madonna

It’s worth pointing out that Madonna saying America was “built by Europeans” has been met with some criticism:

Your erasure of indigenous Americans, and the central role of African American slavery in building the US - is textbook case of what Adrienne Rich calls ‘white solipsism’ - the tendency to think, imagine and speak as if whiteness is universal and describes the world”. https://t.co/qz2edPzKHf — Francis Awaritefe (@FrancisAwartefe) February 21, 2025

America was built by Europeans committing the largest indigenous genocide in human history, followed up by enslaving millions of Africans (the people that actually built the country) for centuries. https://t.co/a42fHajSDg — R|R, MD. (@NotTheVillain) February 21, 2025

*built by Africans who were stolen from their homeland and enslaved by Europeans for almost 300 years in one of the most heinous crimes against humanity this world has ever seen https://t.co/tuaxZit2pR — The Tortured Doctors Department (@Miss_AshG) February 21, 2025

Built by Europeans? No…it was built by enslaved black Africans. However, I’m glad that one Queen of Pop continues to use her platform to speak out on pertinent issues. 👏🏾 https://t.co/cKSP0GCcoR — BL (@fkablacklegends) February 21, 2025

Madonna has been a vocal critic of Trump throughout his political career, and endorsed Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election, urging people to “do the right thing – if you care about basic human rights”.

Shortly after the Republican candidate’s victory was announced, the musician raised eyebrows when she posted a picture of a cake emblazoned with the message “fuck Trump” on Instagram.

“Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy,” she fumed at the time.