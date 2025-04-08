Madonna Reveals She And Elton John Have 'Buried The Hatchet' After Decades-Long Feud

Madonna on stage in Brazil last year via Associated Press

Madonna has excitedly revealed that she and Sir Elton John are moving on from their very public feud.

The two singers have had very public beef dating back to 2004, when the Candle In The Wind star took a moment at the Q Awards to hit out at Madonna’s nomination in the Best Live Act category.

Advertisement

“Madonna, best live act? Fuck off. Since when has lip-syncing been live?” he quipped.

“Anyone who lip syncs in public on stage when you pay $134 to see them should be shot. That’s me off her fucking Christmas card list.”

The Like A Prayer singer’s rep at the time denied Sir Elton’s allegations and maintained that he “remains on her Christmas card list whether he is nice...or naughty”.

Sir Elton John performing at the White House in 2022 via Associated Press

Advertisement

He later said he wasn’t aware these comments would be broadcast, and apologised to the star privately.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Madonna shared a photo with Sir Elton taken behind the scenes at Saturday Night Live, where she said she paid him a visit so they could settle their beef.

Advertisement

“We finally buried the hatchet!!!” Madonna enthused. “I went to see [Sir Elton] perform on SNL this weekend!! WOW.

“I remembered when I was in high school – I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music.

“Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different – to stand out – to take the road less travelled by. In fact, it was essential.”

Advertisement

Madonna continued: “Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it.

“I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him. When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘forgive me’ and the wall between us fell down. Forgiveness is a powerful tool.

Advertisement

“Within minutes, we were hugging. Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!!”

In the comments, Sir Elton responded: “Thank you for coming to see me at SNL. And thank you for forgiving me and my big mouth. I’m not proud of what I said. Particularly when I think about all the groundbreaking work you have done as an artist – paving the way for an entire generation of female artists to succeed and be true to themselves.

“You were also one of the very first people to rise up against HIV/AIDS in the 80s, bringing love and compassion to so many who desperately needed it. I’m grateful we can move forward.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I’m increasingly distressed by all the divisiveness in our world at the moment. Both you and I have wholeheartedly been accepted and embraced by communities who are under threat around the world.

“By pulling together, I’m hopeful that we can make great things happen for those who really need support. And have a lot of fun doing it!!”

Madonna is gearing up for the release of her 15th album, which is expected later this year, and has been billed as a spiritual successor to another of her most-loved releases.

Advertisement