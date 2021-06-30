Madonna Comes Under Fire After Comment About Lil Nas X's BET Awards Kiss

Madonna is facing criticism after a comment she made about Lil Nas X’s BET Awards performance.
Posting on her Instagram story in the early hours of Wednesday, Madonna posted side-by-side pictures of herself kissing Britney Spears at the VMAs in 2003, along with a photo of the Old Town Road singer kissing a back-up dancer on stage.
Underneath the two images, she added the hashtag: “#DidItFirst”
As screenshots of the post began doing the rounds on social media, many fans voiced their disappointment that Madonna chose to centre herself in Lil Nas X’s moment:
Others also voiced their disappointment at Madonna posting a picture of herself and Britney when she’s yet to voice her support for the Piece Of Me singer after her shocking testimony last week about the conservatorship she’s been under for more than a decade:
Lil Nas X brought the house down at the BET Awards on Sunday night, where he gave his chart-topping hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name) its most elaborate (and steamy) performance to date.
The routine ended with a kiss between the star and his back-up dancer, with celebrities in the audience, including Pose star Mj Rodriguez and actor Lena Waithe, breaking out into rapturous applause.
Afterwards, Diddy also sent Lil Nas a message of support on Twitter, writing: “Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!!”
The performance has won widespread praise online, and while a few conservative trolls have also been voicing their negative opinions, Lil Nas X has been shrugging them off in his usual effortless way.