Madonna Teases That Her New Music Will Be A Sequel To 1 Of Her Most-Loved Albums

Madonna on stage in Brazil last year via Associated Press

Madonna had an early Valentine’s Day present for fans who are eagerly waiting on new music.

The Queen of Pop has been hard at work on her first new music since 2019’s polarising album Madame X for some months, revealing in December that she was back in the studio with Stuart Price, with whom she previously worked on her seminal album Confessions On A Dance Floor.

And in her latest Instagram post, Madonna made it clear that Confessions was a major inspiration for her new material.

Describing the new music as “Confessions Part 2”, Madonna wrote on Thursday evening: “My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you!!”

The Like A Prayer singer also shared a montage of herself and the Grammy-winning producer having fun together in the studio.

Confessions On A Dance Floor proved to be a huge hit for Madonna upon its release in 2005, spawning four UK top 10s including the number ones Hung Up and Sorry.

The following year, she embarked on The Confessions Tour in support of the album, which went on to become the highest-grossing tour of all time for a female artist (a record Madonna broke herself with her following tour, although Taylor Swift now holds the title thanks to her epic Eras Tour).

Madonna's 2006 Confessions Tour is still considered one of the pinnacles of her career via Associated Press

Madonna also won her sixth Grammy for Confessions, in the Best Electronic/Dance Album category.

She and Stuart Price reunited in 2023, when he served as the musical director on her first ever greatest hits tour.