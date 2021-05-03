Madonna Shows Off Results Of Second Ever Tattoo After Getting Inked On Instagram

Madonna has shared a video of herself getting her second tattoo on Instagram.

Having mostly abstained from body art during her life, the Queen of Pop revealed at the end of last year that she’d decided to have her first tat at the age of 62, having her six children’s initials inked on her wrist.

On Sunday, she revealed on Instagram that she’d decided to go under the needle for a second time, having a red “X” tattooed on her wrist in honour of her most recent album, Madame X.

After drinking a glass of wine in what she said was her attempt at numbing the pain, Madonna told her 15-year-old son David: “Look, I’m going to get another tattoo. It’s not anything different or new, that I was planning on doing, but I thought maybe you’d want to watch. Just for a second.”