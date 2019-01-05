Madonna has reminded everyone she has no interest in what people have to say about her body, following speculation she has had cosmetic surgery on her bum.
Last week, Madonna made headlines when she spent her New Year’s Eve at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York, where she roused those in attendance with a powerful speech about the fight for LGBT+ equality.
Her visit to the bar came after it was revealed she was to be a new ambassador for Stonewall in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which falls in summer 2019.
Unfortunately, despite the impactful speech she delivered, when photos of her night at Stonewall were posted online, some people were more concerned about whether the singer had undergone recent bum implants.
As speculation began to swirl online, Madonna – who has never been one to hold back – alluded to the rumours in a post she shared on her Instagram page.
“Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval…” she wrote, referencing her 1985 film ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’. “And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!!”
Looking to the future, she added: “Thank you 2019… its Going to Be an amazing Year!!”
In August 2018, Madonna reached her 60th birthday, which she celebrated with a week’s worth of festivities in Morocco, alongside her children and closest friends.
It looks like 2019 is set to be another big one for the pop icon, as she gears up for the release of her latest studio album, her first in four years, which will serve as the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Rebel Heart’.