Madonna Delivers Rousing Speech As She Spends Near Year's Eve At The Historic Stonewall Inn

Madonna spent her New Year’s Eve at New York’s historic Stonewall Inn, where she surprised those in attendance with a rousing speech, as well as a brief performance.

The singer was recently appointed an ambassador for Stonewall, in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a defining moment in the pride movement and fight for LGBT+ rights and equality.

Footage has since emerged from Tuesday night, showing Madonna addressing the crowd at the iconic venue, as 2018 drew to a close.