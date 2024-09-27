Dame Maggie Smith via Associated Press

Award-winning star of the big and small screen Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89.

The veteran performer’s sons issued a statement to BBC News on Friday afternoon, which read: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27 September.”

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end,” the statement continued. “She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

Advertisement

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Dame Maggie began her screen career in the late 1950s, landing her first Oscar nomination in 1969 for a movie adaptation of Othello.

Maggie Smith at the Oscars in 1979, where she picked up her second win via Associated Press

Advertisement

Four years later, she would land her second nomination and first win for The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie, with additional recognition for her work in Travels With My Aunt, A Room With A View, Gosford Park and California Suite (for which she picked up her second Academy Award).

In her lifetime, she also picked up five Baftas, and in her later years, became known for her iconic performance as Hogwarts professor Minerva McGonagall in all eight Harry Potter films.

Dame Maggie Smith on set with Daniel Radcliffe in the first Harry Potter film Warner Bros

Other notable film roles included the comedies Sister Act and The First Wives Club, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Lady in the Van.

Of course, Dame Maggie’s career also extended to the small screen, most notably as the incomparable Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey and its two movie adaptations.

Advertisement

Her performance in the ITV period drama earned her no fewer than three Emmys, as well as a nomination for a TV Bafta.

Laura Carmichael, Imelda Staunton and Dame Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey Liam Daniel/Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock

Dame Maggie was also an accomplished stage performer, winning a Tony in 1990 for her work in Lettice And Lovage.

In the late 1980s, she underwent treatment for Grave’s disease, and was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. Two years later, she was reported to have made a full recovery.