NHS Warns Against Taking More Than This Much Magnesium As It Can Be 'Harmful'

Carol Yepes via Getty Images

As we head into winter, many of us have upped our supplement intake.

Personally, I’ve started taking vitamin D on the advice of the NHS ― as the sunlight dwindles, our bodies are less and less able to produce their own supply of the (not-quite) vitamin.

But if you’re one of the many people who take a magnesium supplement, which can help to keep your parathyroid glands, which produce hormones important for bone health, healthy, you might want to watch your intake.

That’s because, as the NHS says, consuming more than a certain amount could be “harmful.”

How much magnesium is too much?

The NHS recommends 300mg a day for men and 270mg a day for women, both aged between 19 to 64 years.

But, “Taking high doses of magnesium (more than 400mg) for a short time can cause diarrhoea,” they add.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln says it can lead to nausea, flushing of the face, lethargy and cramping too.

We don’t know about the longer-term effects of taking too much magnesium. That’s why the NHS suggests: “If you take magnesium supplements, do not take too much as this could be harmful.”

It’s also worth noting that you’ll very likely get more magnesium in the course of a normal day than that which you take in supplement form.

The mineral is present in foods like dark chocolate, avocados, nuts, legumes (like beans), wholemeal bread, fish, bananas, and leafy greens.

Still, “Having 400mg or less a day of magnesium from supplements is unlikely to cause any harm,” the NHS states.

Do I need a magnesium supplement?

“You should be able to get all the magnesium you need by eating a varied and balanced diet,” the NHS writes.

Signs of very low magnesium levels include nausea, constipation, nighttime leg cramps, headaches, numbness and tingling in your legs or hands, weakness, tremors, and heart palpitations.

However it takes a while for signs of low magnesium to appear, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln says.

“Chronically low levels can increase your risk of high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis,” they shared.