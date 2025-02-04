Major Shock As Nigel Farage's Reform UK Takes Poll Lead Over Labour And The Tories

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage via Associated Press

Reform UK has gone ahead of Labour and the Tories for the first time in a major poll.

A survey of Brits’ voting intentions by YouGov, conducted on Sunday and Monday, put the right-wing party on 25%, a point ahead of Labour on 24% and four ahead of the Tories on 21%.

The Liberal Democrats have stayed on 14% and the Greens remain on 9%.

The findings are another boost for Reform leader Nigel Farage - and will increase Labour and Tory worries ahead of the local elections in May.

Farage, who already claimed to be the “official opposition” to the government with more party members than the Tories, shared the results on X last night with the caption: “Britain wants Reform.”

In a major blow for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, the poll showed that one in five voters who backed the Conservatives at last July’s general election would now support Reform instead.

Badenoch is also less popular with the public than Farage, with a favourability rating of minus 29, compared to the Reform leader’s minus 27.

Prime minister Keir Starmer is more unpopular than either of them, with a score of minus 36.

Nevertheless, health minister Karin Smyth remained optimistic when responding to the results on Times Radio this morning.

She said: “We had a very big poll seven months ago, I’ve been in politics a long time, I’ve seen a lot of polls come and go.

“I think it particularly highlights the dire state of the Conservative Party at the moment as well, it’s a volatile time in politics, we understand that.”

