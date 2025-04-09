PoliticsDonald Trumpipsos mori

Majority Of Brits Pour Cold Water On Trump's Tariffs In Brutal New Poll

There's a "potential cooling of transatlantic ties" as a result, according to an expert.
Kate Nicholson
President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington.
via Associated Press

Almost two-thirds of Brits have said Donald Trump is handling his new tariffs badly, according to a new poll.

The US president’s recent taxes on new imports from foreign countries – the UK was hit with a 10% tariff on top of a global 25% levy on cars and steel products – have sent the worldwide economy reeling.

A new survey from Ipsos UK found 63% of Brits think Trump has done a bad job handling these new trade decisions, compared to just 18% who think he’s done well.

That’s not too surprising, considering 74% of Brits agree that the tariffs will make regular household purchases more expensive.

A further 64% say increasing tariffs will do more harm than good, with 41% admitting they expect import taxes to have a negative impact on their personal finances.

Gideon Skinner, senior director of UK politics at Ipsos, said: “These findings underscore a growing unease among the British public regarding the global role and trade policies of the United States – traditionally one of the most steadfast allies.”

Pointing to the seven in 10 Brits who no longer think there is a “special relationship” between the US and the UK, Skinner said there may be a “cooling” of relations between the countries.

The expert said: “The stark decline in the British public’s belief in the ‘special relationship’ and the increasingly negative perception of US influence, suggests a potential cooling of transatlantic ties.

“It’s likely that concerns over the impact of tariffs are playing a key role in this, especially when Britons’ economic optimism was already in short supply.”

Ipsos also found 38% of Brits think Keir Starmer and his non-confrontational approach – he is yet to unveil any reciprocal tariffs and is hoping for an economic trade deal instead – is going poorly, while 25% think the PM has done a good job.

Similarly, 35% of Brits think the government as a whole has done a bad job, and 26% say it has done a good job.

But, 51% of respondents say a trade deal to reduce these trade barriers was a good idea, while 44% like the idea of retaliatory tariffs on American goods.

The Ipsos poll, conducted between April 4 and 7, comes after pollsters at More in Common found the majority of Brits no longer think of Trump’s America as an ally.

