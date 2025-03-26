The Malcolm In The Middle Revival Is Recasting This Classic Character

The cast of Malcolm In The Middle in 1999 Deborah Feingold/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

The upcoming Malcolm In The Middle revival will bring back almost all of the original cast – with one key character set to be recast.

Earlier this week, the show’s lead actor Frankie Muniz revealed that he’d begun rewatching the hit 2000s family sitcom, ahead of filming on the reboot beginning in just a few days.

Advertisement

It was previously revealed that Frankie would be joined in the four-part revival by his on-screen parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, with Variety reporting that brothers Reese and Francis will once again be played by Justin Berfield and Christopher Masterson.

However, there’ll also be a new addition to the family.

Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will apparently be taking over the role of Malcolm’s younger brother Dewey, originated by Erik Per Sullivan.

Jane Kaczmarek and Bryan Cranston will join Frankie Muniz in the revival Saeed Adyani/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Erik also appeared in Christmas With The Kranks and Finding Nemo during his career as a child actor, but has seemingly retired from the acting field, last appearing in the 2010 crime drama Twelve at the age of 19.

Riverdale star Anthony Timpano will also join the show as Malcolm’s youngest brother Jamie, while Vaughan Murrae will play the family’s youngest sibling, with whom Lois discovered she was pregnant in the last ever episode.

A premiere date is yet to be confirmed, though a synopsis for the four-part Disney+ series read: “Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

Advertisement