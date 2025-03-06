Eurovision Singer Forced To Make Last-Minute Changes To Song Due To C-Word Comparisons

Eurovision bosses have had a change of heart about one of the most talked-about songs at this year’s contest.
Back in January, Maltese singer Miriana Conte revealed that she’d be representing her home country in Basel over the spring with her original song Kant.
Kant – referring to the Maltese-language word for “singing” – quickly raised eyebrows thanks to a repeated lyric in the chorus about “serving kant”, which sounded an awful lot like… well.. you can probably work that one out for yourself.
Despite the song’s early popularity among Eurovision fans, Miriana revealed on Tuesday that organisers were making her drop the lyric in question, which The Times Of Malta reported was the result of a complaint from the BBC.
Miriana said she had been “literally living my best life” on the set of the Kant music video when she was notified that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), who organise Eurovision every year “has decided against using the Maltese word ‘Kant’ in our entry in the Eurovision Song Contest”.
“While I’m shocked and disappointed, especially since we have less than a week to submit the song, I promise you this: the show will go on,” she insisted, vowing: “Diva NOT down.”
Malta’s culture minister Owen Bonnici has criticised the EBU’s decision, describing it as “a textbook case of artistic censorship”.
During a recent discussion about Eurovision, Radio 2 host Scott Mills – the official UK commentator of the Eurovision semi-finals – claimed he “can’t talk about” Malta’s song “at all”, and “definitely can’t play a clip of it, ever, on the BBC”.
This year’s Eurovision is already proving to be quite a suggestive one, with Australian performer Go-Jo causing a stir with his innuendo-heavy song Milkshake Man, and Norwegian rep Erika Vikman’s competing entry translating into English as “I’m coming”.
After a few years of ups and downs for the UK at Eurovision, it’s been widely reported that we’ll be sending country pop trio Remember Monday to Basel in May, though this is yet to be officially confirmed by the BBC.