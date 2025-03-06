Eurovision Singer Forced To Make Last-Minute Changes To Song Due To C-Word Comparisons

Miriana Conte is representing Malta at Eurovision this year EBU

Eurovision bosses have had a change of heart about one of the most talked-about songs at this year’s contest.

Back in January, Maltese singer Miriana Conte revealed that she’d be representing her home country in Basel over the spring with her original song Kant.

Advertisement

Kant – referring to the Maltese-language word for “singing” – quickly raised eyebrows thanks to a repeated lyric in the chorus about “serving kant”, which sounded an awful lot like… well.. you can probably work that one out for yourself.

Despite the song’s early popularity among Eurovision fans, Miriana revealed on Tuesday that organisers were making her drop the lyric in question, which The Times Of Malta reported was the result of a complaint from the BBC.

Advertisement

Miriana said she had been “literally living my best life” on the set of the Kant music video when she was notified that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), who organise Eurovision every year “has decided against using the Maltese word ‘Kant’ in our entry in the Eurovision Song Contest”.

“While I’m shocked and disappointed, especially since we have less than a week to submit the song, I promise you this: the show will go on,” she insisted, vowing: “Diva NOT down.”

Advertisement

Malta’s culture minister Owen Bonnici has criticised the EBU’s decision, describing it as “a textbook case of artistic censorship”.

This year’s Eurovision is already proving to be quite a suggestive one, with Australian performer Go-Jo causing a stir with his innuendo-heavy song Milkshake Man, and Norwegian rep Erika Vikman’s competing entry translating into English as “I’m coming”.

Advertisement