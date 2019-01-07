Man In Court Charged With Murdering Ex-Partner Whose Body Was Found On New Year's Eve

The former partner of a woman who was found dead in her home in the early hours of New Year’s Eve has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Police launched a manhunt for Michael Foran, 32, after the body of June Jones, 33, was found at her maisonette in Wyndmill Crescent, on the Charlemont Farm estate in West Bromwich, at around 2am on December 31.

Jones had been reported missing by her sister on Boxing Day, and police said there was evidence she was the victim of a “sustained and brutal assault with a weapon”.

On Sunday, West Midlands Police said Foran had been charged with murder and he appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court on Monday.

Foran, wearing a grey T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms, looked straight ahead throughout the three-minute hearing.

The court heard that the defendant was charged with murdering Jones between December 16 and December 31.

Foran, of no fixed address, was remanded into custody by District Judge David Webster to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 9.

Keith O’Dwyer, 34, of Beaconview Road, West Bromwich, appeared before Walsall magistrates on Saturday charged with assisting the suspected killer and was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 10.