A man suspected of murdering an 11-year-old Dutch boy 20 years ago has been arrested in Spain.

Jos Brech, 55, was detained on Sunday afternoon and is being held in connection with the killing of Nicky Verstappen in 1998.

His arrest follows a public appeal to track him down after police in the Netherlands announced a breakthrough in the 20-year disappearance and death of the child.

Brech has been detained in Spain pending his transfer to the Netherlands.