Counter-terror police are investigating after a man was arrested following a crash outside the Houses of Parliament, in which multiple people were injured.

The incident began just after 7.37am (BST). The London Ambulance Service confirmed they had treated two people at the scene for “injuries that are not believed to be serious” and had taken them to hospital. No one is believed to be in a life threatening condition, police said.

Pictures and video posted to social media showed a heavy police presence across Westminster, with the entire area now in lockdown.

Whitehall, the long road connecting Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square, was also evacuated. Armed police were seen pointing their weapons directly into a silver vehicle.

A man was later seen being led away in handcuffs by police.

Cyclists were among those hit by the car, eyewitnesses said.

A number of eyewitnesses also said they thought the crash appeared “deliberate”. Ewelina Ochab told the Press Association: “I think it looked intentional – the car drove at speed and towards the barriers.

“I was walking on the other side [of the road]. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement.”

“The person driving did not go out” of the vehicle, she said.

The car did not appear to have a front registration plate when it crashed, she said.