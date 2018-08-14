Counter-terror police are investigating after a man was arrested following a crash outside the Houses of Parliament, in which multiple people were injured.
The incident began just after 7.37am (BST). The London Ambulance Service confirmed they had treated two people at the scene for “injuries that are not believed to be serious” and had taken them to hospital. No one is believed to be in a life threatening condition, police said.
Pictures and video posted to social media showed a heavy police presence across Westminster, with the entire area now in lockdown.
Whitehall, the long road connecting Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square, was also evacuated. Armed police were seen pointing their weapons directly into a silver vehicle.
A man was later seen being led away in handcuffs by police.
Cyclists were among those hit by the car, eyewitnesses said.
A number of eyewitnesses also said they thought the crash appeared “deliberate”. Ewelina Ochab told the Press Association: “I think it looked intentional – the car drove at speed and towards the barriers.
“I was walking on the other side [of the road]. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement.”
“The person driving did not go out” of the vehicle, she said.
The car did not appear to have a front registration plate when it crashed, she said.
Local businessman Jason Williams said he had seen a man drive a car into a bollard outside the Houses of Parliament.
“He had driven it at speed – more than 40 mph. There was smoke coming out of the car,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.
“I have seen people on the ground, lying on the road. I don’t know if they have actually been hit by the vehicle or not. I saw at least 10 people lying down.
“I was told basically to move away, to run. I have run for my life.”
A number of armed police officers were stationed at a cordon beside Parliament. Westminster Bridge and Tube station were both closed.
Scores of commuters on foot and cycling arrived at the police tape trying to get to work. Workers at Portcullis House have been allowed through the extended cordon and were seen queuing to get into the building.
The vehicle was seen at large security barriers which surround parliament and protect its buildings from traffic.
The car’s exact location was close to College Green and Millbank on the south side of the parliamentary estate.
Scotland Yard said: “At 07:37hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.
“The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene.”
The force added later: “At this stage, officers do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition. Cordons are in place to assist the investigation. Westminster tube station is closed.”
Emergency responders have been praised for their rapid response.
The deputy chairman of the Conservative party, James Cleverly, tweeted: “Thoughts are with those hurt in #Westminster this morning. I hope it’s an accident rather than an attack.
“Once again we see the #police officers who protect us acting swiftly, decisively and courageously.”
The area has seen extra security measures since March 2017, when four people were killed after Khalid Masood drove a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge.