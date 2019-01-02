A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a security guard was stabbed to death outside a private New Year’s party on London’s Park Lane.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was found with stab wounds at the Fountain House venue in central London just hours into the new year and was pronounced dead shortly after 6am on Tuesday.

Scotland Yard said the suspect is being held at a central London police station and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the “shocking attack”.

A Scotland Yard statement said: “Tudor Simionov, 33, was found with stab injuries at Fountain House on Park Lane, Westminster at around 5.36am on Tuesday, 1 January.

“Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, Mr Simionov, a Romanian national who lived in Ilford, was pronounced dead at 6.05am.

“His next of kin have now been identified. A post-mortem examination is set to take place on Thursday, 3 January.

“A man aged 26, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at a central London police station.”

Detective chief inspector Andy Partridge said: “This shocking attack has left one man dead and three others with significant injuries.

“The fact this takes place during the New Year celebrations has rightly captured a lot of attention.

“Whilst my team have already spoken to a number of witnesses, others are yet to be traced. It is understandable that some people may have left the scene immediately after having witnessed the attack, possibly not knowing how serious it was at the time.

“But now, knowing this has resulted in murder of Mr Simionov and the serious injuries inflicted upon the three other victims, they should come forward and assist the investigation.”

He added: “Mr Simionov and the two injured men were working as security staff for the private party when they were attacked by a group of males who were outside trying to enter.”