Man Arrested After Woman, 19, Found Dead On Christmas Day

A man has been arrested following the “suspicious death” of a 19-year-old woman on Christmas day.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after Kent Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to a property in Maidstone, Kent, on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

A 27-year old man from Maidstone was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Both parties are believed to be known to each other, Kent Police said.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing,” the force added.