A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a 14-year-old boy and a woman in a multi-vehicle crash on the M58.

The motorway collision involved a lorry, a minibus and a number of other cars near Wigan, between junctions three and four westbound at around 9am on Tuesday, Lancashire police said.

A 31-year-old lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: “Very sadly as a result of the collision two people, a woman and a 14-year old boy, suffered injuries which proved fatal. No further details can be released at this time as we are contacting next of kin.

“A number of other people also suffered serious injuries and are being treated at hospital.

“Shortly after the initial collision a second collision took place involving an HGV, a van and a car. As a result of this collision a woman also suffered serious injuries. Two men were also seriously injured.”