Man Arrested After Young Woman Stabbed in Broad Daylight In North London

A man has been arrested after a young woman was stabbed in a broad daylight attack in north London, police said.
The man, who has not been named, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police were called to the scene of the stabbing in Caledonian Road at 10:20am on Saturday morning.
The woman, who is her in 20s, was taken to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
A witness told the Evening Standard he heard a young woman screaming.
“Two of them attacked one and basically they got stabbed pretty badly,” he said. “I thought the woman was just screaming I didn’t realise she was hurt.”
Cordons have been set up by the Metropolitan Police following the attack on a busy street in Islington.
A&E doctor Matthew Swann tweeted: “Major police incident on Caledonian Road N1. Potential stabbing street.
“Two ambulance and police in attendance. Road closure in area. Incident control established. Cordon.”
A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10.16am, there were a number of calls to us reporting a stabbing incident.
“We sent a number of vehicles and our first ambulance arrived on the scene at 10.24am.”