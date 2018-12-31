Man Arrested After Climbing Severn Bridge To Fly A Drone

PA/PA Wire The Severn Bridge was closed briefly on Monday after a man using a drone scaled its structure.

A man has been arrested after allegedly climbing the Severn Bridge and flying a drone from it, forcing the crossing to briefly close.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the M48 Severn Bridge – which connects England and Wales – at 8.10am on December 31.

Officers closed the road between junctions 1 and 2 in both directions to deal with the incident.

It is not known why the man scaled the structure to fly a drone.

A force spokesman said: “Officers attended the M48 Severn Bridge at 8.10am this morning after concerns were raised for a man who appeared to have climbed one of the towers and was flying a drone off it.

“The man, aged in his 20s, came down from the tower voluntarily and has since been arrested for causing a public nuisance.”

The bridge originally opened in 1966, with the Second Severn Crossing - now known as the Prince of Wales Bridge - completed in 1996.

Tolls in place on both bridges were scrapped on December 17.

It follows widespread disruption before Christmas at Gatwick airport, after reports of drones close to the runway.