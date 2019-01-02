Man Charged With Dangerous Driving After Car Ploughs Into House

A man has been charged with causing serious injury through dangerous driving after a car ended up in the front room of a house.

Five people were injured and another vehicle caught fire after a large disorder in Eagle Close, Dudley, West Midlands, on New Year’s Eve.

West Midlands Police said officers attended the incident which involved up to 10 men, just before 11pm, after receiving several 999 calls.

Emergency services arrived to find a Nissan Micra car which had gone backwards through the front wall of a house in nearby Kestrel Road, Dudley, West Midlands.

West Midlands Fire Service attended and also dealt with a Ford Fiesta, which police said had been set on fire during the incident.