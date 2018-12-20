Man Charged With Murder Of Missing Mum-Of-Five Sarah Wellgreen

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing mother-of-five, who disappeared more than two months ago.

Ben Lacomba, 38, from New Ash Green, Kent, will appear in court via videolink on Friday over the alleged killing of 46-year-old Sarah Wellgreen, Kent Police said.

The force said in a statement: “Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, with authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, have charged Ben Lacomba...with the murder of Sarah Wellgreen.

“Mr Lacomba, who was arrested on 16 October in connection with the investigation, was re-arrested on 20 December 2018.”