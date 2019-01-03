A man has been charged with possessing a firearm after a probe into the killing of a bouncer who was protecting a New Year’s Eve party in Mayfair.

The charges have been brought against Imran Mostafa Kamel, 26, following a police investigation into the fatal stabbing of Tudor Simionov, which happened on Park Lane in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “The charges have been brought in connection with a separate incident at Fountain House on Park Lane, Westminster at around 05.36hrs on Tuesday, 1 January.

“The firearms offences are not directly connected to the death of 33-year-old Tudor Simionov or the other persons injured in the attack.”

No firearm was discharged during the incident.

Kamel, of The Grove, Ealing, was expected to appear in front of Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

