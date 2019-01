A man has been charged in connection to a rape of a 14-year-old girl that reportedly happened outside a shopping centre in Burnley on New Years Day.

Nassar Iqbal, 30, of Castle Street, Brierfield, Nelson, has been charged with rape, sexual assault and robbery.

The offence was alleged to have taken place around 9am on January 1, when the girl was approached in the car park of the Charter Walk shopping centre.

He is expected to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on January 4.