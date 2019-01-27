A driver has been arrested after being caught driving erratically with no front tyre on a major road.

Officers stopped the car on the A11 near Wymondham, Norfolk, on Saturday after receiving calls from other motorists, Norfolk Police said on Twitter.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Sgt Chris Harris‏, of Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “Absolutely shocking this but have just called informant to say thank you for reporting.

“You’ll never know what you may have averted but we know the roads will be safe.”