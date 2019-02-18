Man Found Guilty Of Murdering Convicted Child Killer

A man has been found guilty of murdering a convicted child killer.

Ieuan Harley, 23, killed David Gaut after discovering he had been jailed for the murder of a toddler in 1985.

Harley and Darran Evesham, 47, were also found guilty of perverting the course of justice after attempting to conceal evidence from the attack.

David Osborne, 51, was cleared of both murder and manslaughter, but had earlier pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

The jury at Newport Crown Court took over five hours to return their verdicts on Monday afternoon following a three-week trial.

Gaut was stabbed more than 150 times while still alive, a further 26 times after he died, and his fingernails were also cut off post-mortem during the attack in Osborne’s flat.

The court also heard his body was dragged back to his home and attempts were made to clean up the murder scene, dispose of bloodied clothing and set fire to a car to destroy incriminating evidence.